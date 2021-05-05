Exclusive: News 8 tags along with Hartford police as they respond to several car break-ins

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– More than 100 cars have been broken into in Hartford within the last five days. Hartford police said these thieves are smashing people’s windows and grabbing whatever they can, in a matter of seconds.

“I got a call this morning from my neighbor to come check the window,” explained one woman, who lives on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford. “It was broken.”

Only News 8 tagged along with police as they responded to calls on Wednesday morning. Less than a mile away on Gilman Street, three cars were hit in the overnight hours.

“They’re not worried about whether the doors are unlocked or not,” said Lt. Michael Creter, of the Hartford Police Department. “If they see something, they’re using some sort of a tool to smash the windows.”

Lt. Michael Creter, of the Hartford Police Department, told News 8 this is a new and growing trend.

“It’s anywhere from five to ten cars usually being broken into in a close proximity,” said Lt. Creter.

Hartford police are trying to spread the word, in the hopes of putting a stop to this. One way they’re doing that is by placing a notice on people’s windshields — alerting them to the problem and flagging items left in plain view. So, what can you do to better protect yourself?

“Make sure you’re locking your items up, put stuff away,” said Lt. Creter. “If it’s stuff you do want to keep in your car, lock it in the trunk — put it in places that can’t be seen. We’re talking any valuables: cell phones, charging cables, laptops, purses, bags.”

If this happens to you or you see this crime in action, give police a call right away.