Surveillance video shows two 3-year-old boys being hit by car Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Warning: Graphic Video

News 8 has obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the moment two 3-year-old boys were hit by a car in New Haven. It happened back in August at the intersection of Howard Ave. and First St.

Related: 2 boys released from hospital after being struck by driver in New Haven

The graphic video shows a car barreling into Venson Taylor Jr. and Jameson Jones. At one point you can see Jones being thrown into the air before he falls under the car's front bumper. The two boys were among a class of pre-schoolers returning to Hope Child Development daycare center from a nearby park.

The car's driver, Irmarie Rodriguez, 28, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield to pedestrians. We've since learned in September she paid a $92 fine and the case was closed.

Related Content: Daycare IDs toddlers hit by car, driver speaks only to News 8

At the time of the crash Rodriguez told News 8's Mario Boone exclusively, "I didn't see anything. My mind wasn't where it was supposed to be. I have a lot of [expletive] going on in my personal life," she said. Rodriguez denied being on the phone when the boys were hit.

Hope Development Director Georgia Goldburn expressed outrage that Rodriguez was not subjected to harsher punishment. Goldburn has since called on city leaders to install traffic calming devices along Howard Ave. to make the corridor safer for pedestrians.

Related Content: 2 young children struck by car in New Haven

Miraculously, both boys survived and have since made full recoveries.