EXCLUSIVE: Waterbury education official confirms middle school computer hack included racism, porn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 exclusively obtained a screengrab that appeared on the computers of Wallace Middle School students during a virtual classroom lesson earlier this week.

The contents are so offensive, News 8 will not air them on television or online. We can tell you it repeated a phrase aimed at hatred towards African-Americans.

Kevin Egan, President of the Waterbury Teachers Association confirming the screengrab in an exclusive, on-camera interview with News 8 Friday afternoon.

“Yes, that’s what came up on Google Classroom,” he confirms. “And it’s absolutely unacceptable and unfortunate.”

Egan also telling News 8 that’s not the only part of the breach that startled students.

“Some of the pornographic sense that were also found…that came up,” he said.

Teachers say the principal of Wallace Middle School took quick action disabling students’ computers.

The school district saying their IT team and Waterbury Police are working together — investigating aggressively — to find out who’s responsible for this hack.

The Waterbury Public School district issuing a written statement late Friday. It reads, in part:

“We are committed to and continuously strive to create a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students and staff, safeguarding their social-emotional, physical and mental health. Inappropriate content, threats or acts of racism will not be tolerated and devalues all that we stand for in our school district.”

Since the hack, counselors have been made available to anyone needing them.

Egan vows the district and police will find out who did this and he says all student passwords have been changed and will continually be changed in the future “to try and stay ahead of the hackers,” Egan said.