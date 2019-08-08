Exclusive: Woman witnessed officers saving teen on Waterbury bridge

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a crisis on top of the Highland Avenue bridge over I-84 in Waterbury Wednesday afternoon. The eyewitness who exclusively spoke to News 8 said it was tense and scary watching a teenager wobble on top of a highway bridge.

Nancy Boisvert told News 8, “I knew he was going to jump and I was scared for this child.”

It was the start of the busy rush hour ride home when State Police quickly shut down the highway to block traffic. They rushed to him along with police from Waterbury and Naugatuck. They used teamwork to get him down.

Boisvert said, “He sat up there and reached down to grab water from one of the officers. The other officer jumped up and grabbed his arm, which caused the kid to fall forward and they caught him.”

Waterbury Officer Cen McAvoy came up with the idea to offer him water. He was the one who grabbed him to safety.

“Dear God don’t let go. I held onto him with everything I had,” Officer McAvoy said.

Naugatuck Detective Andre Moutela was also praised for her work Thursday afternoon at the Waterbury Police Headquarters. Moutela is fluent in Portuguese.

Detective Moutela said, “I was telling him today’s not a good day. There are other solutions to this. Come on down. Just hold on to the fence. We’re here to help you.”

This is the second time this summer a teen in Waterbury has tried to hurt themselves on I-84.

In June, News 8 obtained video showing a state trooper running across the highway to save a distraught teenage girl. Derri Hamilton at St. Mary’s Hospital said teen suicide is the second leading cause of death for adolescents.

Hamilton said there are signs to look for to see if they’re in trouble: “You want to see if they have a change in personality where before they were happy but now they’re always isolated in their rooms, they don’t want to talk to family members,” Hamilton said.

Boisvert praises the job police did that day saving a life.

The teen was not injured and was transported to the hospital.

