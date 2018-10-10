News 8 Exclusive

FBI looking to question Bianca Bowles in larger New Haven City Hall corruption probe

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 02:31 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 04:16 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 has confirmed exclusively the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to question former New Haven mayoral staffer Bianca Bowles as part of a larger corruption probe of City Hall.

We learned this information when two FBI agents showed up Wednesday morning at the apartment building of a News 8 employee looking for Bowles, who no longer lives at the address.

According to the agents, they are looking into "any potential matters" at City Hall and believe Bowles might have information relevant to their investigation.  

Bowles was recently arrested for identity theft and other crimes in connection to $13,000 in fraudulent charges to a city credit card.

News 8's Mario Boone talked exclusively to Mayor Toni Harp about if she is concerned to have the FBI investigating City Hall.  

 

 

"Well, I'm surprised to hear about it," she said about the FBI's efforts to speak to Bowles.  "I can't imagine why they are investigating that at the FBI level," she concluded.

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.

