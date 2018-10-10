FBI looking to question Bianca Bowles in larger New Haven City Hall corruption probe
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 has confirmed exclusively the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to question former New Haven mayoral staffer Bianca Bowles as part of a larger corruption probe of City Hall.
We learned this information when two FBI agents showed up Wednesday morning at the apartment building of a News 8 employee looking for Bowles, who no longer lives at the address.
Related Content: Former staffer from Mayor Harp's office escorted out of New Haven City Hall amid theft investigation
According to the agents, they are looking into "any potential matters" at City Hall and believe Bowles might have information relevant to their investigation.
Related Content: Former Mayor Harp staffer charged with larceny, identity theft
Bowles was recently arrested for identity theft and other crimes in connection to $13,000 in fraudulent charges to a city credit card.
Related Content: New Haven officials: Warrant issued for former Harp staffer amid credit card abuse scandal
News 8's Mario Boone talked exclusively to Mayor Toni Harp about if she is concerned to have the FBI investigating City Hall.
"Well, I'm surprised to hear about it," she said about the FBI's efforts to speak to Bowles. "I can't imagine why they are investigating that at the FBI level," she concluded.
Original Story: Mayor Harp diverts nearly $4k from fire dept. for uniforms for her admin staff
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
