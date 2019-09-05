Hamden bus driver resigns after dropping off 5-year-old child at wrong stop

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden school bus driver is in trouble with the law after dropping a five-year-old boy off at the wrong stop alone.

The child’s father tells News 8 that his son was let off at Dixwell Street and Bassett Street but his stop is on Dudley Street .

The boy was found by a stranger wandering alone.

“There is policy and procedure in place that dictates if a kindergarten student has arrived at a stop, and there’s no one there to take them in. The bus driver is supposed to keep them on the bus and take them back to the school. At which point, the school would then contact the parent or guardian to arrange a situation to pick them up,” said Walter Morton IV, Hamden Board of Education.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, has resigned.

#EXCLUSIVE #BREAKING School bus driver issued criminal summons, suspended after dropping 5yr-old boy at wrong stop alone. Child was found wandering along busy road with a stranger. More details to come. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/mB57S82UdP — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) September 5, 2019

