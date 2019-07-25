Hamden police sergeant verbally reprimanded for threatening to call ICE on non-English speaker

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Only News 8 has obtained the internal file on two Hamden cops that is thick enough to rival the Mueller report.

The first officer is Andrew Lipford, seen on body cam video we first exposed yelling expletives and even threatening to shoot a Hispanic man at the center of a traffic stop.

The second officer is Sgt. Michael Sigmon, seen on video taunting the Hispanic passenger with threats of calling immigration and customs agents because he couldn’t speak English.

We now know internal investigators found Sigmon guilty of conduct unbecoming and failure to activate his body cam. He was given a verbal reprimand.

“I mean a verbal reprimand is nothing,” said Frank Cirillo, attorney for the driver who later pleaded no contest to DUI. “I could say you’re in trouble. That’s what a verbal reprimand is, so I don’t know that this is really going to accomplish anything.”

In Lipford’s case, he was cleared of excessive force, yet found guilty of conduct unbecoming for using threatening, abusive and profane language.

His exact punishment is unknown while he appeals. Both cops are now back on the job.

“Police officers are still not being held accountable for violating their procedures,” said Hamden town Councilman Brad Macdowall.

When News 8’s Mario Boone broke this in February, Mayor Curt Leng called the officers’ behavior disgraceful. Now, he’s silent and unresponsive to our request for comment.

Said Macdowall, “This doesn’t make communities trust us. This isn’t the way to build trust in our communities.”