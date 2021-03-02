‘Honor of my life’: Exclusive 1-on-1 with newly appointed Sec. of Education Cardona

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — Just after Connecticut’s Dr. Miguel Cardona’s swearing-in ceremony as U.S. Secretary of Education Tuesday, he spoke only to News 8.

Secretary Cardona couldn’t have been more gracious with his time. He spoke with News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina about this opportunity to lead the nation as an educator who has walked the walk, and what it meant to have his family by his side for this special moment.

Just before the swearing-in ceremony, he tweeted a picture of himself and his family in Washington D.C. saying, “It’s the honor of my life to be sworn in as nation’s 12th education secretary…Now it’s time to get to work for students….Added bonus, bringing my family to work on Day 1!”

It’s the honor of my life to be sworn in as nation’s 12th education secretary. Thank you members of senate, @POTUS, and @VP for their trust. Now it’s time to get to work for students. Follow along on my official account, @SecCardona. Added bonus, bringing family to work on Day 1! pic.twitter.com/VWIT7x0JZb — Dr. Miguel A. Cardona (@teachcardona) March 2, 2021

“It was really special to take the oath with my family there standing next to me as they’ve always been from the beginning,” Secretary Cardona said. “And that moment when you meet the vice president and both your son and daughter can look up and say ‘wow I met the VP,’ it’s a really special moment. Very special but also I know the work ahead. And I’m excited to get to work.”

He went on to say, “To the Connecticut students, I’m one of you, I’m one of you. I told students in Meriden that before I left: ‘my story is your story.’ I’ve been blessed with good fortune and good people around me and I’ve learned a lot from so many wonderful educators, students, families. Just follow your passion and good things will happen. I didn’t seek this but I’m blessed to be in this position and I know that Connecticut is the reason I’m able to serve in this capacity. The schools in Connecticut, in Meriden, I went to a technical high school, I went to Central Connecticut State University, UConn, it prepared me well.”



That public school education is very important to him. Dr. Cardona telling us he’s grateful for all of those mentors who encouraged him.

He says Connecticut schools will be a model for the nation opening to in-person learning and getting teachers and staff vaccinated as a priority.

Of course, he will be in his hometown of Meriden Wednesday with the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a visit, Dr. Cardona’s first as the U.S. secretary of education.