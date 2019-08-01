Interracial couple outraged by racist graffiti painted on road in front of their home

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–West Haven resident Shawn Smith was nearly lost for words Monday while speaking exclusively to News 8’s Mario Boone about a racial slur spray-painted on the road in front of his home.

The slur was the n-word.

“Well, of course it’s going to make me angry, you know. Again, I’m a man of color and like I said, we all know the history of that word. We know it’s hurtful, we know it’s demeaning,” Mr. Smith said.

He is black and lives on Blohm Street with his wife, who’s white.

“It’s very upsetting that you can actually live in your town and you have to walk out your door and see something so disrespectful,” said Mrs. Smith.

Unaware of who to call to get rid of the vile graffiti, the interracial couple said the racist word had stained the middle of their road for at least two weeks until they turned to News 8.

“My children are biracial,” Mrs. Smith told us. “My children are half black, so it hits home. I don’t want my kids to be around that.”

News 8 contacted Mayor Nancy Rossi, who was equally outraged by the incident. Within one hour of hearing from us, Rossi had the hateful slur painted over.

For the person who did it, Mr. Smith offered, “you’re a coward.”

