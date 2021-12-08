Mom to Mom: Single mom of 7, healthcare worker, veteran gifted room makeover by local company

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Elizabeth Graves is a superhero. She’s got seven kids, works with critical patients at a local hospital, and is a military veteran. So when one Connecticut company was looking to treat someone to a room makeover, this was a no-brainer.

A lot of hard work by builders and designers recently went into a home in Avon for one mother who knows all about hard work.

Graves tells News 8 her kids range in age from 6-16. Four girls and three boys. Graves, a single mom, knows all about discipline, too.

“I was in the military,” she explained. “So I run a tight ship and they know what’s expected of them. So it kinda gets easier because they know what’s expected of them, but there is still more of them than me.”

Outnumbered at home, it doesn’t slow down when she goes to work at Hartford Hospital either. She takes care of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I work 12 hours night shifts, so when I’m home I want to have a place where I can unwind and relax.”

That’s where West Hartford’s Camden Grace Interiors comes in.

Every year around the holidays, Camden Grace designs a room for free for a deserving person. This year choosing Graves was easy. They spent the day redoing her bedroom, complete with storage space, and personalized artwork.

Jeanne Barber of Camden Grace Interiors said, “Your space can affect your mood and how you feel…To us, she [Graves] is a superhero…I have two [kids]. I mommed during COVID, that’s hard enough, but to have seven on top of that and to be saving lives at the hospital is amazing.”

Because if anyone deserves a space to unwind, it’s Elizabeth Graves.

“A room to be able to relax, to rest, and have peace,” Graves mused of her hopes for her new room. “A place to just get away from your everyday life and your everyday stressors…I was very surprised, I was actually moved to tears.”

On top of everything else, Graces is enrolled in Goodwin College to become a physician’s assistant. We are rooting for her.