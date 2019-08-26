Mother gives update on teen injured in fatal New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The mother of a boy who survived a deadly hit-and-run in New Haven spoke only to News 8 about the teen’s condition.

She says that 15-year-old Kenny Rivera cannot talk or move the right side of his body but is making progress.

Rivera was hit while riding a scooter on the Tomlison Bridge last month.

His friend, 18 year-old-Chris Franco was killed in the hit-and-run.

Judy Gomez, of East Haven, has been charged in the crash.