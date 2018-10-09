News 8 Exclusive

New Haven firefighter suffers drug overdose on duty inside firehouse

Had to be given Narcan

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 09:56 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 01:03 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department overdosed on some type of narcotic Saturday while on duty at the Woodward Avenue Fire Station and had to be revived with Narcan, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Reports are the firefighter was discovered unresponsive inside the firehouse as his colleagues were loading up on Engine 5 to respond to a medical call on Townsend Avenue.

Chief John Alston confirmed to News 8's Mario Boone Tuesday morning that "a firefighter took ill on Saturday.  He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital."  Alston would not confirm the firefighter's name or if he was treated with Narcan.  He said the fireman has been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Efforts to reach the firefighter in question have so far been unsuccessful.  

This story is still developing. News 8 will post additional information as soon as it becomes available.

