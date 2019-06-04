New Haven man killed in FBI shootout, missing New Haven woman found at scene Samuel Galberth (Photo: WTNH ) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A missing New Haven woman was found in New York at the scene where a New Haven man was killed in an FBI shootout and a New Haven bank robbery suspect was arrested.

Samuel Galberth, 43, was killed in shootout with police and FBI agents in Ardsley, New York, according to New Haven Police sources.

#BREAKING #SCOOP Sam Galberth, first cousin of Public Enemy No. 1 Tramaine Poole, killed in FBI shootout in #NY. Missing #NewHaven woman, Jeffon Suggs, found alive at scene. NH serial bank robbery suspect also found at scene & arrested. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/vCkpTybDAM — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) June 4, 2019

Galberth is the first cousin of infamous New Haven "Public Enemy Number One," Tramaine Poole, who was also killed in a police shootout in August 2018 in Virginia.

Poole was wanted in the May 2018 killing of Tyekqua Nesbitt in front of her two children in New Haven.

Also found with Galberth at Ardsley Acres Hotel Court, at 560 Saw Mill River Road, was missing New Haven woman, Jeffon Suggs. She was last seen in Fitchburg, Massachusetts with Tamika Jones, who was found dead in a vehicle in May.

Jeffon Suggs (Photo: WTNH )

New Haven Police sources confirm they are assisting Massachusetts authorities in what they now say is a homicide investigation of Jones' death.

Also found in the hotel in New York with Galberth and Suggs was New Haven bank robbery suspect Darryl Donell Henry, 55. Henry was taken into custody.

The FBI was executing a search warrant on the hotel room of Galberth when the shootout erupted.

Two local SWAT police officers were shot in the exchange of fire while assisting the FBI in the raid.

A statement from Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. can be read below:

"The FBI called the District Attorney's Office last night to report a police-involved shooting at the Ardsley Acres Motel in Ardsley adjacent to the Saw Mill River Parkway. Prosecutors immediately went to the scene where the FBI with the Greenburgh Police Task Force, which included officers from several other police departments, attempted to execute several out-of-state warrants. The suspect was sought in connection with more than one investigation in Connecticut and elsewhere. What took place at the scene in Ardsley is the subject of our investigation. Our Office will continue to consult with the New York Attorney General's Office as the investigation continues.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Westchester County Medical Center. He was identified as 42-year-old Samuel Galberth of West Haven, Connecticut. A second man, who had been with Galberth in the motel, was arrested on another interstate warrant for bank robbery. Two officers were injured, both Sergeants, one from Greenburgh PD and one from Dobbs Ferry PD. They were treated and released from the hospital. We wish them a speedy and thorough recovery.

At this time, we want to commend the brave FBI agents and police officers who responded and put themselves in harm's way to protect the people of Westchester County."

The New Haven Police Department will be putting out a statement shortly, according to Capt. Duff.