New Haven man killed in FBI shootout, missing New Haven woman found at scene
Serial New Haven bank robbery suspect arrested on scene
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A missing New Haven woman was found in New York at the scene where a New Haven man was killed in an FBI shootout and a New Haven bank robbery suspect was arrested.
Samuel Galberth, 43, was killed in shootout with police and FBI agents in Ardsley, New York, according to New Haven Police sources.
#BREAKING #SCOOP Sam Galberth, first cousin of Public Enemy No. 1 Tramaine Poole, killed in FBI shootout in #NY. Missing #NewHaven woman, Jeffon Suggs, found alive at scene. NH serial bank robbery suspect also found at scene & arrested. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/vCkpTybDAM— Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) June 4, 2019
Galberth is the first cousin of infamous New Haven "Public Enemy Number One," Tramaine Poole, who was also killed in a police shootout in August 2018 in Virginia.
Related: New Haven police confirm Tramaine Poole killed in VA police shootout
Poole was wanted in the May 2018 killing of Tyekqua Nesbitt in front of her two children in New Haven.
Also found with Galberth at Ardsley Acres Hotel Court, at 560 Saw Mill River Road, was missing New Haven woman, Jeffon Suggs. She was last seen in Fitchburg, Massachusetts with Tamika Jones, who was found dead in a vehicle in May.
Related: New Haven police continue to search for missing mom
New Haven Police sources confirm they are assisting Massachusetts authorities in what they now say is a homicide investigation of Jones' death.
Also found in the hotel in New York with Galberth and Suggs was New Haven bank robbery suspect Darryl Donell Henry, 55. Henry was taken into custody.
Related: Person of interest identified in New Haven bank robberies, reward offered
#BREAKING #NewHaven bank robbery suspect arrested in Westchester Co., NY following FBI/police shootout. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/BPJ9Mtq4Dg— Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) June 4, 2019
The FBI was executing a search warrant on the hotel room of Galberth when the shootout erupted.
Two local SWAT police officers were shot in the exchange of fire while assisting the FBI in the raid.
A statement from Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. can be read below:
"The FBI called the District Attorney's Office last night to report a police-involved shooting at the Ardsley Acres Motel in Ardsley adjacent to the Saw Mill River Parkway. Prosecutors immediately went to the scene where the FBI with the Greenburgh Police Task Force, which included officers from several other police departments, attempted to execute several out-of-state warrants. The suspect was sought in connection with more than one investigation in Connecticut and elsewhere.
What took place at the scene in Ardsley is the subject of our investigation. Our Office will continue to consult with the New York Attorney General's Office as the investigation continues.
The suspect was pronounced dead at Westchester County Medical Center. He was identified as 42-year-old Samuel Galberth of West Haven, Connecticut. A second man, who had been with Galberth in the motel, was arrested on another interstate warrant for bank robbery.
Two officers were injured, both Sergeants, one from Greenburgh PD and one from Dobbs Ferry PD. They were treated and released from the hospital. We wish them a speedy and thorough recovery.
At this time, we want to commend the brave FBI agents and police officers who responded and put themselves in harm's way to protect the people of Westchester County."
The New Haven Police Department will be putting out a statement shortly, according to Capt. Duff.
More Stories
-
- PD: 5 fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday night
- Hope dims for gambling bill before session adjourns
- Celebrating Connecticut Dads: Tell Us why your Dad is the best
- Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe
- Amazon says 10 million items now qualify for 1-day delivery
- Chipotle says tariffs could increase costs $15M
- Judge rejects Congress' challenge of border wall funding
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
In case you didn't realize, mosquito season is in full swing, and thanks to a very wet spring, the population is through the roof.Read More »
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- More clouds on mild Tuesday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report…
On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Connecticut Dads: Tell Us why your Dad is the best
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your Dad...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ellen Bree Burns, pioneering federal judge, dies at 95
Retired U.S. District Judge Ellen Bree Burns, the first woman to serve on the...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: 5 fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday night
Hartford police said there have been five overdose deaths in the city since...Read More »
-
New Haven man killed in FBI shootout, missing New Haven woman found at scene
A missing New Haven woman was found in New York at the scene where a New...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man injured after crashing into utility pole in Putnam
A Woodstock man was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Putnam on...Read More »
Video Center
-
Hartford Overdoses
Five fatal overdoses in Hartford since Monday, June 3Read More »
-
Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe
The federal government may be warming up its antitrust enforcement machine and pointing it at Big Tech.Read More »
-
Chipotle says tariffs could increase costs $15M
Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill says the Trump administration's threatened tariffs on Mexican products could add $15 million to its costs in 2019.Read More »