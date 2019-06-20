New Haven newlyweds devastated after learning their marriage isn’t legal

Alfuquan and Michelle Taylor became husband and wife in March. But their love story turned into a nightmare when the couple went to New Haven City Hall to get a copy of their marriage license.

“March 9th, the day we got married, it doesn’t exist,” Mr. Taylor said during an exclusive interview with News 8’s Mario Boone. In other words, their marriage isn’t legal.

“I’m very hurt by it, I’m very hurt by it,” he said. “You know, I’m running around telling everybody I’m married, but I’m not.”

The Taylors blame well-known New Haven pastor, Dr. Brenda Adkins. They say Adkins failed to turn in the marriage license to vital records to make the union legitimate.

“Do you feel like you were scammed by this pastor?” Boone asked. “Honestly, I do. Yes, I do,” said Mr. Taylor.

Mrs. Adkins declined to speak on camera. Her husband, Rev. Dr. Johnny Adkins, showed News 8 an array of degrees he said proves they’re qualified to perform weddings.

“Our ministry has done over 20 weddings,” Mrs. Adkins said. He told us there’s a simple fix to the Taylors’ dilemma.

“We already contacted city hall. There’s no limitation on bringing the paper. We will take the paper down there. The pastor has to sign it and they’ll be able to get their marriage certificate,” Mr. Adkins explained.

