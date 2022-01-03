New Haven officials inspect schools for COVID protocol compliance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, members of New Haven’s health department and city officials inspected schools on Monday. Going classroom-to-classroom, they made sure students and staff were taking proper precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We’re looking for basic compliance: mask wearing, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing, those kinds of things,” explained Rafael Ramos, Director of Environmental Programs at the city’s health department.

Only News 8 was there as they made their way through Edgewood School.

“We also want to check the air systems,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven’s Health Director. “We work with the building department to make sure the filters are clean and they’re in-compliance.”

In total, they visited eight schools with more inspections being planned for Tuesday.

“To have colleagues who can come in with a more practiced eye, with a more expert eye, help us see problems that we may not see, and correct them is invaluable,” said Justin Harmon, Director of Communications and Marketing for New Haven Public Schools.

The State Department of Public Health also released updated guidance for schools on Monday, offering up suggestions when it comes to districts’ isolations, quarantine, testing, and contact tracing policies. To read more about this, click here.