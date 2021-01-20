News 8 Exclusive: CT Trump campaign official reacts to Trump’s departure

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Representative Anthony D’Amelio (R- 71st) once battled hard to keep Donald Trump in The White House. On Wednesday, he saw him leave it for the last time.

“For a true Trump supporter like myself, it’s a sad day,” said Rep. D’Amelio.

But, he also tells News 8 Inauguration Day is a proud day for American democracy.

“I mean, you know, Inauguration Day is always an exciting day,” he said. “It’s the start of a new administration, the start of a new hope for the country.”

As Representative D’Amelio, whose district includes parts of Waterbury and Middlebury, continued to watch the inauguration coverage on television, our conversation with him led to what he considers the highs and lows of the Trump presidency.

Among the high points:

“Lowest unemployment rate across the board with minorities,” he said. “With everything the economy was great. We are a true presence in the world now. I feel under his leadership our military was built up.”

Among the low points, he says, being a no show at the inauguration and the riot at the Capitol.

“Not accepting the results of the election,” he said. “I thought (the riot) was disgusting. There’s no place in our democracy for that. Those people should be brought to trial and punished. that was a clear assault on the Capitol. I mean, I serve in Hartford. We’re there as a citizen legislature doing our job. To have our lives threatened in any way — I mean, that’s a scary thing.”

When News 8 asked him if he thought then-President Trump incited that mob, he said: “I mean, people I think were there… I don’t know.”

Rep. D’Amelio, who’s glad today’s ceremony went smoothly, also liked what he heard from the new Commander-in-Chief when it comes to unity and healing.

“I thought it’s what ‘s needed at this moment,” he said.

But, he adds if President Biden truly wants to heal the country, he won’t abandon the policies Republican voters believe are important.