News 8 joins family of Dr. Miguel Cardona to watch his swearing-in as Secretary of Education

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden’s own Dr. Miguel Cardona was sworn in as U.S. Secretary of Education on Tuesday. Dr. Cardona’s family gathered at his parents’ home in Meriden to watch the swearing-in on Facebook Live. News 8 was the only station there to watch with them.

“This is something that’s once in a lifetime!” said Hector Cardona, Dr. Cardona’s father. “This doesn’t happen twice.”

Hector and Sarah Cardona’s living room echoed with cheers as their son was sworn in. Dr. Cardona was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who shared her well wishes to his family.

“Enjoy this moment, take a deep breath!” said Vice President Harris on Dr. Cardona’s Facebook Live, moments after the swearing-in.

The Meriden native and career educator was tapped by President Joe Biden to lead the education department from his post as Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education. In this role, he’ll be tasked with guiding schools through the reopening process.

Before the swearing-in, Dr. Cardona posted of picture of him and his family in D.C. on Twitter and wrote, “this is the honor of my life.”

“When it comes to the schools, he’s going to do it as if it’s for his own children,” said Hector Cardona. “He’s always thought that way.”

Dr. Cardona will return to Meriden on Wednesday to visit Benjamin Franklin Elementary School with First Lady Jill Biden. His parents told News 8 they can’t wait to see him.

“Very excited!” said Sarah Cardona. “I can’t wait! I can’t wait!”

Since the news of their visit, preparations have been underway. Meriden’s Mayor Kevin Scarpati said it will be an exciting day for the city, district, and students.

“It’s truly just an inspiration to see!” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati. “Knowing that Meriden is now on the map for so many positive things, it gives, I think, all of our students something to look forward to and believe in. That’s certainly something we credit back to Dr. Cardona and now the visit of the first lady.”

