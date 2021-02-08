The Big Heist: News 8 sits down with CT man at center of decades-old investigation into one of biggest art heists in history

(WTNH) — We begin a series of exclusive reports on News 8 about one of the biggest crimes in world history. More than half a billion dollars worth of rare art was stolen 31 years ago and has never been found. The investigation has focused on a man from Connecticut.

All this week we’ll be airing News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House’s conversation with Robert Gentile, whom the FBI believes is a mobster and gangster who was a key figure in the 1990 heist at the Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum in Boston where burglars made off with millions in rare art including works by Rembrandt.

The stolen art has never been found, and the masterminds never caught.

We will take a look at the crime, learn who Gentile is, and ask him what he knows.

You may recall, nine years ago, News 8 was on the scene at Gentile’s home in Manchester where the feds were digging for those missing paintings. They found other things, but no sign of the art.

The FBI thinks Gentile, now a grandfather, had the art at one point and knows where it is and who did it.

“They can say what they want, they don’t bother me,” Gentile told News 8.

You have seen Gentile for years on local and national television in a wheelchair in prison but he has never given a TV interview. He invited News 8’s Dennis House to his home for his first television interview ever.

We will go more in depth on this story and you’ll see more of the interview with Gentile all this week on News 8 at 5,6, and 11p.