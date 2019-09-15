NHPD officer injured in hit-and-run on Long Wharf Drive speaks to News 8

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police officer injured by a hit-and-run driver last week spoke to News 8 Sunday.

Officer David Lavorgna, who was hit by a car while getting out of his cruiser on Long Wharf Drive, met with News 8’s Lasalle Blanks.

The driver of the car took off, leaving Officer Lavorgna on the ground.

Lavorgna is out of the hospital and recovering, now able to walk slowly.

When asked if he thought his life was in danger that night, Lavorgna responded, “Yes I did. I absolutely did. If I didn’t see that vehicle, I would be in a lot worse shape.”

The driver of that car is still at large. Police are asking the public’s help to find him. He was driving a 2014-2019 black Nissan Rogue.