Police investigating new lead in West Hartford connected to 2007 double homicide cold case

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New information linked to a 2007 cold case brought police to a home in West Hartford on Wednesday morning. Hartford Police believe a car, nestled in the back of the property on Barton Street, is a key piece of evidence in the case.

“Behind us is a vehicle seized due to a search and seizure warrant,” explained Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department. “That’s related to a double homicide the city of Hartford had in 2007 on Capitol Ave.”

On July 12, 2007, Hartford Police said two teenagers — Kent McLaurin and Xion Davidson — were shot to death, following a botched robbery. Their killer has eluded authorities ever since.

“It was 14 years ago this crime occurred,” said Lt. Boisvert. “Detectives are still actively pursuing the case.”

Lt. Boisvert said they believe this car contains physical evidence, related to this case. Only News 8’s cameras were there when police closely examined it and then towed it away.

“It’s a good reminder, a good example these cold cases are never over,” said Lt. Boisvert.

This search was a joint effort between multiple agencies, including the FBI in Connecticut.

“The key to solving these types of crimes, especially the cold cases, is having boots on the ground, intelligence, and information — sprinkled with the resources and technology from the federal government and the FBI,” said Charles Grady, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI in Connecticut. “That leads to often, most likely, a good conclusion.”

Police are closing in as the answers they’ve sought for years may be closer than ever before.

If you have information about this case, or any case being investigated by the Hartford Police Department, you’re being urged to call them right away.