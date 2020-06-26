Police officer says she was denied service at New Haven Dunkin’ while in uniform

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dunkin’ is investigating one of their New Haven locations this week after a local police officer claimed she was denied service there while in uniform.

This allegedly happened at the Dunkin’ at Chapel and Park Street. On Tuesday, the officer went in to order a coffee when she got denied.

On Friday, people heard about this incident for the first time, some surprised that a Dunkin’ employee would refuse to serve the officer on duty.

One person told News 8, “It’s wrong; at the end of the day, it’s a business. You should serve everyone.”

This incident comes during a time of heightened tensions nationwide, as people across the country continue to call for change and action following the death of George Floyd.

Another person said, “It’s not discriminating against someone’s identity, it’s discriminating against their choice of occupation and a system they’re participating in.”

In a statement a representative for Dunkin’ Brands said,

We have not been able to confirm the alleged incident that took place at the Dunkin’ restaurant located in New Haven, CT the franchise owner who independently owns and operates the restaurant, informs us that he is actively investigating the matter and is working diligently to identify and reach the customer. Dunkin’ and all of our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming environment in all Dunkin’ restaurants and treating every guest with dignity and respect. The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values. Dunkin’ Brands

In an email, the union confirmed the incident and tells us the New Haven officer plans to file a formal complaint.