Police search for five puppies stolen from New Haven pet store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven pet store owner says someone broke into his store and took off with five puppies on Wednesday night.

Police are still on scene at Safari Stan’s Pet Center, at 142 Amity Road, after someone allegedly broke into the store through a side wall and stole five puppies.

Male mini Goldendoodle stolen from Safari Stan’s Pet Center on 142 Amity Road in New Haven.

The owner tells News 8 that when he came in to work Thursday morning, he discovered that the puppies were missing and that there was a big hole in the wall. The pet store is located in a plaza and is in between a pizza shop and an empty storefront.

Male mini Bulldog stolen from Safari Stan’s Pet Center on 142 Amity Road in New Haven.

The five puppies that were stolen are a Cocker Spaniel, a mini Goldendoodle, a Eskimo/Klee-kai, a mini Bulldog and a Rottweiler. The owner worries that whoever has the puppies won’t know how to care for them because they are so young.

Female Cocker Spaniel stolen from Safari Stan’s Pet Center on 142 Amity Road in New Haven.

Anyone with information on the puppies is urged to contact New Haven police.

