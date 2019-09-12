Seymour cop slapped with 8-day suspension

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– A Seymour police detective served an eight-day suspension without pay after an investigation revealed he breached a state computer database and disseminated the personal information of a Pennsylvania man, according to internal affairs documents obtained exclusively by News 8’s Mario Boone.

Det. Steven Ditria, who also happens to be married to GOP state Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, admitted breaching the database known as COLLECT to run a criminal history check on the man, who had been embroiled in a stinging divorce from the detective’s friend. However, the investigation also revealed Ditria did not benefit “from the transmission of said information.”

For his part, Ditria told internal investigators he “believed he was acting in good faith, with no malicious intent of harm to anyone” when he searched for and shared the man’s personal information.

Ditria also said he was “acting in the best interest and personal safety” of the woman, who was allegedly the victim of domestic violence.

The man whose personal data was improperly accessed has hired high-profile civil rights lawyer John Williams and is mulling a lawsuit.

The police union, Ditria and the Board of Police Commissioners agreed to the terms of punishment on April 4, 2019, which included retraining on confidentiality requirements of the database.

Ditria also had his access to COLLECT temporarily suspended.Police Chief Paul Satkoski was in meetings Thursday and unavailable for comment.

