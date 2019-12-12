Breaking News
Sources: Police close to naming suspect in Ansonia mother’s death
Sources: Police close to naming suspect in Ansonia mother’s death

News 8 Exclusive

by: LaSalle Blanks, Alex Ceneviva

Christine Holloway and daughter, Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Sources confirm exclusively to News 8 that Ansonia police are close to naming a suspect in the beating death of Christine Holloway, the mother of 1-year-old Vanessa Morales, who has been missing for over a week.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time but are expected to in the next day or two.

Holloway was found dead in her Ansonia home on Monday, December 2nd, and her 1-year-old daughter has been missing since.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Morales.

