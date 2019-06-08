Turkey’s Minister of Justice visits New Haven mosque one month after fire

A high-level official from Turkey is in New Haven this weekend comforting members of a mosque where a fire broke out last month.

Only News 8 was there when Turkey’s Minister of Justice arrived at the Diyanet Mosque. He was greeted by a group when he got there.

The community is still trying to cope, looking for answers from the fire, which is being investigated as arson.

Related: Chief: No evidence yet of hate crime in mosque fire

“It just shows that he really does care and that we do have everyone’s support behind our backs. It just motivates us in that it’s not going to stop us,” said Irem Uzen, a member of the mosque. “Something did happen here but we’re going to get over it with the help of everyone here.”

An interpreter says the main message to the people in New Haven was that the people of Turkey will help them rebuild the mosque, saying they should double their efforts to spread peace and love.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.