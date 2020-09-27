Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue will get its head back after November election

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has exclusively learned the head of the decapitated Christopher Columbus statue in Waterbury will be placed back onto the statue after the November election.

RELATED: Behind the scenes with the man restoring Waterbury’s beheaded Christopher Columbus statue

There’s a referendum on the ballot asking Waterbury residents if the statue should stay in front of the city hall or be moved somewhere else once the head is reattached.

The statue has been the source of controversy and the site of protests this summer.

RELATED: News 8 obtains surveillance video of the beheading of Waterbury’s Christopher Columbus statue

Many said it’s a racist symbol. Others saying it was a gift to the city in the 80s from Italian-American groups as a way to celebrate the city’s many immigrant groups.

Police say on July 4, Brandon Ambrose from Port Chester, New York, climbed on top of the statue and hammered the head off.