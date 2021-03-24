‘You’re not going to live a healthy life knowing you killed somebody’: Loved one of Waterbury hit-and-run victim pleads for help to find the driver

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Yanile Dube started crying thinking about what happened Tuesday night.

“You’re not going to be able to live a happy life knowing you killed somebody,” she said, appealing to the hit and run driver who killed her ex-husband to turn himself or herself in. “Our family forgives you.”

Waterbury Police say 49-year-old Shane Dube of Wolcott, was walking with a friend in the shoulder in the 900 block of Meriden Road when a car came at them. The team of police, trying to retrace the accident, left several orange markings on the side of the road, indicating the number of scuff marks left by Shane Dube’s shoes. The impact of the crash sending his body several feet from the actual scene of the hit and run.

“Speed was definitely a factor in this accident,” said Officer Frank Lee.

Officer Lee spent all day trying to get surveillance video from nearby businesses. A bar near the crash scene was open last night and some of the customers ended up running outside after hearing a woman screaming. They were among the several people who called 9-1-1.

Dube was rushed to the hospital. Yanile was his emergency contact. She raced to be with him.

“I was able to see him but he had already passed,” Yanile said.

Officer Lee says police are looking for a tan or gold Honda C-RV. Both he and Yanile hope people in the community can come forward with information. A tip line flashes on a sign where the hit and run happened. It’s 203 346-3975.

“I want to bring justice to his family, his loved ones,” said Officer Lee. “I can’t do it without the public’s help.”

“He was a human being, he was a father, a grandfather and all we want is for him to get justice,” Yanile said.