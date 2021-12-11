News 8 Hosts GR8 Holiday Give, collects gifts for children this holiday season

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The News 8 crew hosted The GR8 Holiday Give at Hamden Middle School today, collecting gifts for children in need this holiday season.

During the touchless, drive-up event, hundreds of toys were delivered. The new, unwrapped toys will benefit Toys for Tots.

Earlier this week, we had the chance to go behind-the-scenes and see where Toys for Tots stores all of their holiday gifts. Their regular warehouse was taken, so they moved to a new location at Wallingford’s Good News Christian Church.

If you were unable to attend the GR8 Toy Drive and would like to make a monetary donation, you can do so here.