News 8 Now morning update for Monday, April 6

(WTNH) — News 8’s Sam Kantrow continues his social distancing episodes of News 8 Now on this Monday, April 6.

Sam takes a look at the latest updates in the Coronavirus pandemic, including a tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo testing positive for Coronavirus – believed to be the first positive case in an animal in the United States. However, experts do not believe that household pets can transmit the virus to their owners or vice versa.

Sam also has the beautiful forecast for this Monday with temps in the 60’s around most of the state.