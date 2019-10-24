News 8 On Call – Natural Remedies after Zantac

(WTNH) – News 8 is on call for you. Doctors are inundated with calls from patients after the popular heartburn medication Zantac was voluntarily pulled off the shelves.

The FDA issued a warning — the over the counter drug has an impurity that could cause cancer.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Amir Masoud with Yale Medicine is busy answering questions.

He says, “We’re getting a ton of calls because patients are like yeah, I didn’t believe the news stories but now that it’s gone, what should I be taking?”

Patients do want to know — What can I take instead of Zantac?

He answers, “The go to that I have as far as something they can go and purchase is an over the counter alternative called Gaviscon, That’s a great one that has in it something called sodium alginate.”

Are there natural remedies for heartburn — a symptom of acid reflux?

“I tell them with your meals, have a pear, have an apple. Pectin will really be important. And the way I discovered this was by eating my daughter’s little gummies with pectin in it. It completely relieved heartburn,” says Dr. Massoud.

What about baking soda?

“A natural thing that people do is taking a little bit of baking soda, put it in water and drink. That’s okay because basically what you’re doing is you’re neutralizing gastric acidity and that will help kinda calm things down as far as the burning goes.”

Is peppermint tea effective?

“Yes peppermint tea is great for soothing things,” says Dr. Massoud, “But it actually makes reflux worse. Peppermint itself causes relaxation in the esophageal valve. That relaxation obviously by definition opens up the barrier and causes more reflux. So while it’s great for everything else, if you have reflux, you should probably stay away from it.”

Some do ask — What should I not be doing?

He points out, “Things that I tell people not to do on the other side are, and people swear by this. Despite what I tell them, is things like apple cider vinegar. Things like that. That does not help with reflux but it is acidic. It may help with symptoms that are attributed to reflux but are not actually treating reflux.”

What’s the best strategy?

‘The best strategies are really prevention,” says Dr. Massoud, “It’s very difficult for me to sell this to a patient that if you modify the way you eat, if you modify the time at which you eat, you can really improve symptoms. We know this. There are volumes of data that suggest this and support this.”

Specifically Dr. Massoud prescribes – eating smaller and more frequent meals, and avoiding eating late or close to bedtime. Also, elevate the head of the bed to reduce reflux.



