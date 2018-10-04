News 8 Proud Sponsor of Pink Party

Part of West Hartford was decked out in pink Thursday night for a very good cause. Blue Back Square played host to the annual Pink Party.

The fundraiser benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation. News 8 was a proud sponsor of the event!

Our very own Laura Hutchinson and Alyssa Taglia were emcees for the event.

Organizers say the annual event is a good reminder for all women.

Kimberly Caprio, Director of the Breast Center at St. Francis Hospital, says the annual the event is a good reminder for all women.

“As women we tend not to put our selves first. so awareness about breast cancer is one thing, its great. I think that it’s also a yearly reminder. To think ‘Gee when did I get my last mammogram?’ and Has it been two years…. three years?’ Women tend to put ourselves second.”

Susan G. Komen is the largest breast cancer organization in the United States.

Web Extra: Dr. Kim Caprio speaks about importance of breast cancer awareness