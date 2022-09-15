NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – By a 2-1 margin, Connecticut voters disapprove of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned a constitutional right to an abortion, according to a new WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 voters from Sept. 7 to 9, arrives as abortion has become a central issue in the U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is in support of abortion rights while his Republican opponent, Leora Levy, is an abortion opponent.

The survey found that 57% of voters disapprove of the Supreme Court decision while 28% approve of it.

“We’re seeing that in the numbers where people who say abortion access is their number one issue, they’re breaking for the Democrats by about 9 to 5,’’ said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Levy “is doubling down on her base vote, expecting a lower turnout election potentially and getting out those voters who, you know, the 28% that say they are with the Supreme Court,’’ Kimball said. “Her problem is, is that twice the state is in a different ideological position. And so for the Democrat, it’s really about getting out their vote.’’

The poll also found that abortion supporters are much more energized about the upcoming election, where voters will select a governor, a U.S. Senator as well as the five members of the House of Representatives.

Both Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, and his opponent, Republican Bob Stefanowski, say they support abortion rights. Abortion remains legal in Connecticut, where it has been codified in state law since 1990.

Nearly 60% of voters who disapprove of the abortion decision say they are “very likely” to vote this November. About 28% of abortion opponents say they are “very likely” to vote.

While Democrats overwhelmingly (74%) disapprove of the Supreme Court abortion decision, 21% of Republicans and 56% of independent voters oppose the ruling. Meanwhile, six in 10 voters 65 or over oppose the abortion decision.

The poll also found that by a thin margin of 47% to 46%, voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing. Likely voters also support Biden over Donald Trump for president in 2024, 49% to 36%.