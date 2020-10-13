News 8 to broadcast debate between candidates for CT’s Third Congressional District, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) –- News 8, the Nexstar Inc., television station serving Connecticut, announced today that it will air an exclusive telecast of a live debate between the three candidates for the United States House of Representatives for the Third Congressional District of Connecticut, incumbent U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-3), and challengers Margaret Streicker (R) and Justin Paglino (G). “The 3rd U.S. Congressional Debate” will air at 7 p.m. on WTNH from the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge.

The one-hour debate will bring together thousands of viewers across Connecticut. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the debate online by visiting WTNH.com.

The debate will be hosted by News 8 Anchor Darren Kramer, and moderated by Paul Bass from the New Haven Independent and Mary O’Leary from the New Haven Register. The candidates will be asked for their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, and other key issues facing the residents of Connecticut’s third district.

“Election Day this year will be unlike any other we’ve seen before,” said Rich Graziano, VP and General Manager of WTNH & WCTX. “News 8 is proud to partner with the Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven to bring voters this key debate just a week-and-a-half before Election Day.”

“This is a critical moment for our country and our region. We are proud to provide this opportunity to help educate the community about the issues most important to us all,” said Judy Alperin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

Anyone wishing to submit questions to be asked of the candidates should email them to ReportIt@WTNH.com or visit the ReportIt! page on WTNH.com here. Please use the heading “Congressional Debate” with your submission.

Election day will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. To register to vote, please visit https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Voter-Registration-Information. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/V5-Side-Navigation/ELE—Voter-Information.