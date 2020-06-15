News 8 welcomes Lisa Carberg as a full-time anchor beginning June 15

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is proud to announce Lisa Carberg will be joining the station as a full-time anchor effective Monday, June 15. She will host News 8 at Noon weekdays.

A Connecticut native, Lisa has spent 17 of her 24 years in news covering some of the biggest stories to impact the state. She won a Peabody Award for her anchoring of the Sandy Hook school shootings, and has covered the Olympics, Superstorm Sandy, and served as a reporter for stations all around the country.

“I’m excited to join the talented team of professionals at News 8 on a full-time basis,” said Carberg. “I grew up on the Connecticut shoreline watching WTNH since I was a child. I look forward to telling the stories that shape our state on a daily basis, and to serve the community I’ve called home for most of my life.”

“2020 has reaffirmed how important local news is to the residents of Connecticut,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH and WCTX. “Adding a professional like Lisa to our already talented and experienced news team is just another example of how News 8 is driven to provide our local cities and towns with the best news coverage in the state.”

In addition to her anchoring duties, Lisa will also become the station’s primary medical reporter, and her reports will be seen on newscasts throughout the day on both WTNH and WCTX.