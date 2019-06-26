News 8’s Laura Hutchinson emceed first ever CLEAR Dinner recognizing stand-out members of police departments

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A great event held on Tuesday, emceed by News 8’s Laura Hutchinson!

The first ever Connecticut Law Enforcement Awards and Recognition Dinner, or CLEAR, took place on Tuesday with Laura Hutchinson emceeing the special dinner.

The CLEAR event recognized not only young rising stars in the community but, also members of police departments who have really gone above and beyond the call of duty for their department and communities they serve.

Chiefs, detectives, and officers alike were recognized and nominated by others in the town or department.

It was held at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven.

