News 8’s News 8’s Laura Hutchinson, Alyssa Taglia emcee Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Laura Hutchinson and Alyssa Taglia emceed the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Norwalk on Sunday.

Sunday was a beautiful day for a walk to raise money for a disease that affects many families here in Connecticut.

Thousands of people came out to calf pasture beach in Norwalk to take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. Nearly everyone were wearing purple for the cause.

All the money raised supports local programs to help those fighting this disease as well as their families

“78,000 people right now in Connecticut. That’s what we know of and then we have 178,000 caregivers also in CT and we need to take care of those caregivers as well,” Robin Sharp, CT Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.