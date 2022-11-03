NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce.

Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle.

Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December.

The Silver Circle is an honor society for members who have spent more than 25 years in broadcast. The circle recognizes those at a television station, cable channel, or production house who have been reliable, valued, contributors and mentors.

Chuck has dedicated more than 25 years to the business partaking in various roles at more than 12 stations across the country, including three times at WTNH.

From your Team 8 members, congratulations, Chuck!