BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — News Team 8 came home with gold following the 46th annual New England Regional Emmy® Awards Saturday night in Boston.

News8 team members won in three different categories Saturday. Editor Adam Francis won in the category of Editor News-No Production Time Limit for his work on human trafficking/psychedelics. Photographer/editor Ryan Bernat won best Photographer News-No Production Time Limit.

The regional Emmy® for Societal Concern News went to the team of reporters Eva Zymaris and Ken Houston, photographer Tony Quinn, editors Adam Francis and Spencer Davis and producer Chuck Carter for their work on child sex trafficking.

We couldn’t be prouder of them all and look forward to even more success.