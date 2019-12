WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — A national vigil to remember gun violence victims is happening on Wednesday. This, as we approach the seventh year since the Sandy Hook shooting.

In an effort to continue gun violence awareness, the Newtown Foundation and others are hosting the vigil. It’s not only to remember the 26 victims of that shooting, but the more than 700,000 who have been killed or injured by guns since.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. in Washington D.C.