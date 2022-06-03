NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Following mass shootings across the country, advocates in Newtown are calling for an end to gun violence.

The Newtown community has been fighting for stronger gun regulation for nearly 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. On Friday night, they’re renewing their call for change.

Several groups, including Newtown Action Alliance and Sandy Hook Promise, are expected to speak at the National Gun Violence Awareness Day events.

Newtown Action Alliance has been in Washington this week pushing for a federal ban on assault weapons and a universal background check law.

Advocates are wearing orange to honor victims of gun violence.

The rally in Edmond Town Hall began at 6 p.m., followed by a march.

