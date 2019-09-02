Newtown hosts its 58th annual Labor Day Parade

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some local politicians will be out celebrating Labor Day at the 58th annual Newtown Labor Day Parade!

Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be at the parade Monday morning. The parade starts at the intersection of Main Street and Currituck Road at 10 a.m.

Also walking is the 2019 Grand Marshal Bill Halstead, Chief of Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.