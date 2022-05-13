NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Newtown Police Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are investigating the fatal shooting of a female bear in Newtown.

Newtown police said the shooting occurred on Thursday.

DEEP has left the female bear’s surviving cubs in the area as it is their home range. DEEP is urging people not to feed the bear cubs, which will greatly reduce the likelihood of their chance of success.

Newtown police and DEEP are monitoring the bear cubs.

Any witnesses to the incident are being asked to contact DEEP at 860-424-3011.