Newtown police searching for person who stole $25K worth of jet skies from Lake Zoar

News

by: Kaylee Merchak

NEWTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newton police are searching for the person(s) accused of stealing two jet skies earlier this week.

Officers said two 2017 Seadoo RXT 300 jet skies were stolen in the middle of the night from a dock on Lake Zoar.

Reports state the jet skies were locked and secured. They are valued at $25,000.

The department asked for the public’s Facebook page saying, “Police are pursuing several leads and also ask for the public’s help. Police are also asking residents on both Lake Zoar and Lillinonah to be extra vigilante and take additional steps to protect their property. Some of these steps include reporting to police if they see any suspicious individuals or vehicles around boat ramps, installing motion sensor alarms, lights, cameras, and GPS units can be a great deterrent to a thief.”

