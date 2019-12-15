Newtown wins first championship since 1992 on 7th anniversary of Sandy Hook

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Newtown, Connecticut, marked the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School with vigils, church services and a moment of joy when the community’s high school football team won the state championship Saturday.

The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired to beat Darien 13-7. The title was the first for Newtown since 1992.

Linebacker Ben Pinto’s brother Jack was among the 20 first graders killed at the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012. Six educators also died in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

Related: Remembering the Sandy Hook tragedy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss