Nexstar Broadcasting to host exclusive live telecast of Virtual Town Hall with Connecticut’s government and community leaders on Monday, May 18

NEW HAVEN, CT and IRVING, TX (May 15, 2020) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “COVID-19 The Virtual Town Hall,” featuring a cross-section of Connecticut’s federal, state, and local government and community leaders on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Town Hall will include Governor Ned Lamont (D), U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D), U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D), U.S. Representative John Larson (D-1), U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (D-2), U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-3), U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-4), U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (D-5), Scot X. Esdaile, President of the Connecticut State Conference of the NAACP, Dr. Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education, Jeff Flaks, President and CEO Hartford HealthCare, and others who will explore a wide range of critical issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the state of Connecticut. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The two-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV in New Haven, CT and bring together more than 3.5 million viewers across Connecticut. The live broadcast will be simulcast on both WTNH-TV and WCTX-TV from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and will continue to air on WCTX-TV from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #CTTownHall. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts. Viewers can also submit questions via email to reportit@wtnh.com.

The television broadcast will be hosted by WTNH-TV anchor Darren Kramer and political correspondent, Jodi Latina. Local viewers may access a livestream of the virtual Town Hall online at WTNH.com and on the website of fellow Nexstar affiliate WWLP-TV at wwlp.com. Connecticut residents will also be able listen to the virtual town hall live on all 11 iHeartRadio stations across the state.

The virtual Town Hall will open with an exclusive one-on-one interview with Governor Lamont. Mr. Kramer and Ms. Latina will then talk to the other government and community leaders about the impact of COVID-19 on the state economy, healthcare, education, and racial disparities in black and brown communities across Connecticut.

“When viewers seek to obtain the most current and critically important information and an opportunity to engage with their elected representatives, they know they can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and access to their legislative leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Nexstar Broadcasting, WTNH-TV, WCTX-TV and wtnh.com are proud to bring together legislators and community leaders for a live town hall, connecting with and informing the millions of viewers across Connecticut. We are grateful to all of Connecticut’s government and community leaders for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.”

“Connecticut residents have a lot of concerns about the re-opening of the state,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH and WCTX. “We are proud to be the only local station giving viewers a forum to ask their questions directly to our state’s leaders, days before Connecticut begins to roll-out Phase 1 of the re-opening process.”

“Connecting our listeners with local issues that are top-of-mind is the core of radio; especially as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as a community,” said Steve Honeycomb, President of iHeart Media Hartford Region. “We are happy to bring this town hall to our platforms through our partnership with WTNH-TV. Whether that’s listening through a car radio or on our iHeartRadio app, we are serving our listeners as a complement to the television broadcast.”