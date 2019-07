EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)-- On July 24th, the East Lyme Police Department announced that K9 Jimo, the partner to Officer Michael Jezierski, had suddenly passed away.

Jimo was just 9-years-old when he died the previous day due to illness. The K9 served the town and residents of East Lyme from February 2012 to July 2019.