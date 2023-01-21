HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament is in its third weekend, and has been drawing in a sizable crowd to Hartford’s Connecticut Convention Center.

About 6,500 youth volleyball players have played there, bringing in revenue for the city and businesses in the area. The tournament has brought about 22,000 people to Hartford.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Heather Fitzgerald, mother of a Bristol volleyball player. “You worry if they’re gonna do well, but they just have a lot of fun, they get out there win or lose. It’s really about having a good time and getting practice for the regular season of volleyball, which she loves playing for her high school.”

The tournament runs all day Sunday as well.