HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament begins this weekend at the CT Convention Center.

The tournament is expected to have over 6,500 youth volleyball players from across the Northeast. It begins on Saturday and will continue through Jan. 22.

This weekend’s slate includes two divisions for girls age 16 and seven divisions for boys ages 14-18.

“This annual tournament is a great economic boost for the Greater Hartford region,” said Robert Murdock, president of the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau (CTMEETINGS), the state’s official meetings and sports event sales and marketing organization. “The dynamic event is expected to generate approximately $6.84 million in revenue over its three weekends.”

The largest of the three weekends will be Jan. 14-16 which features 238 teams ages 16-18.