64 E. Main St., the building used as the housefront for the ’90s show “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” is up for sale (Google Maps)

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Do you remember the hit 1990s series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”?

The show’s iconic house is now on the market for nearly $2 million, but sadly, Salem the talking cat is not included.

The show was set in the fictional Massachusetts suburb of Westbridge, but the Victorian house pictured as the Spellman residence is actually located in Freehold, New Jersey.

Scouts for the show went by the place one day and offered former owner Scott Beskin money to take a photo of the building to use for the show, he told Asbury Park Press.

Located at 64 E. Main Street, the structure is an office building that has been renovated, according to the listing.

For sale are two move-in-ready office/mix-use buildings with ample parking space, the listing noted. The front building is about 4,862 square feet while the back building is measured at about 2,000 square feet.

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” starring Melissa Joan Hart, first aired in 1996 and continued for seven seasons.

Hart played the title character, who lived with her 600-year-old witch aunts and their magical talking cat, Salem.