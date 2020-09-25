No charges filed in vandalism of Black Lives Matter message on UConn’s Spirit Rock

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn officials announced Friday that the person who defaced the school’s Spirit Rock last weekend, changing a Black Lives Matter message on it to read “All Lives Matter” is not a student or employee at UConn.

The letter stated, “After reviewing the incident, including video footage in which the license plate of the individual responsible was visible, the university determined that the person has no known current connection to UConn – meaning they are not a student or an employee – and they do not live in Mansfield.”

In the same letter from the school’s VP & Chief Diversity Officer, Franklin Truitt, and the VP for Student Affairs, Michael Gilbert, it was announced that after consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office, it was determined that the act wasn’t a crime and no charges would apply.

The school will change its policy to state that painting the Spirit Rock is a campus tradition that is intended solely for UConn students and student organizations.

They acknowledge that the change can’t prevent someone from repeating the recent act of vandalism, but that “it is our hope that it will give the university greater leverage in addressing it” if something similar happens in the future.